The City of Brooklyn Center will close Brooklyn Boulevard (County Road 152) between Bass Lake Road (County Road 10) and 63rd Avenue from June 19 until 5 a.m., June 28, weather permitting.

The closure is needed for city crews to begin their utility replacement work for the Brooklyn Boulevard corridor project.

During the closure, the detour for through traffic will be on Bass Lake Road, Xerxes Avenue, and 63rd Avenue.

People who live and work within the closure area will have access, unless notified by city crews.

Sidewalks on at least one side will remain open for people walking and rolling to get to local destinations and to travel through the construction site.

