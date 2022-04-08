The Breckenridge Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will host angler, conservationist and environmental scientist Tyler Winter at 7:30 p.m. April 26, at 8816 W. River Rd.

Winter will host a discussion on native non-game fish and the role they play in the ecosystem.

Winter currently works in water quality analysis, but has also held roles in fish survey work with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Metropolitan Council’s Water Resources group.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments