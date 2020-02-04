The Breckenridge Chapter House of the Izaak Walton League of America will host Don Arnosti at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8816 W. River Road, Brooklyn Park.
Arnosti is a longstanding conservation leader in Minnesota and has served as executive director of Audubon Minnesota and the Izaak Walton League, Minnesota Division. He’s also served as conservation and program director with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, Audubon and the Minnesota Environmental Partnership.
The public is welcome to attend this social and educational meeting.
Info: 763-421-6781
