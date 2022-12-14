A fourth grade student from Breck School in Golden Valley will perform as a Toy Soldier in Minnesota Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker Fantasy,” running for one week beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis (805 Hennepin Ave.).

Leila Medina, 9 of Golden Valley, has been dancing with the Minnestoa Dance Teater for five years. This is her first role in “Nutcracker Fantasy.”

