A fourth grade student from Breck School in Golden Valley will perform as a Toy Soldier in Minnesota Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker Fantasy,” running for one week beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis (805 Hennepin Ave.).
Loyce Houlton’s “Nutcracker Fantasy” is a holiday tradition of the dance group, and the longest-running holiday arts event in Minnesota. The show features the choreography of Houlton, also the founder of Minnesota Dance Theatre, to Tchaikovsky’s original Nutcracker score. Today, leadership of the dance group is continued by Lise Houlton.
Minnesota Dance Theatre provided this synopsis: “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy begins at a Christmas party in 19th century Germany and unfolds through the eyes of Marie as her wizardly Godfather Drosselmayer weaves a magical dream, taking her on an extraordinary adventure to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. ... The performance’s lavish sets and costumes, accompanied by sweeping scenic transformations, ensure every moment is filled with magic.”
The Nutcracker Orchestra comprises 44 members under the direction of Golden Valley’s Philip Brunelle, who has been with the production for more than two decades.
The final performance Friday, Dec. 23 will include the preceding “Festivi-Tea,” a ticketed event with tea, sweets and character meet and greets. This ticketed event ranges in price from $50-$60.
“Nutcracker Fantasy” tickets alone range from $19-$129. To purchase tickets or learn more information, visit mndance.org.
