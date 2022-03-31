The Brooklyn Park Police Department is conducting an investigation into a suspected overdose death after a woman was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of March 31.

According to the Police Department, officers were investigating a suspicious noise disturbance in the 6200 block of 65th Avenue North.

Officers were walking in the stairwell of an apartment building when they found a deceased adult female.

The woman did not appear to have been recently deceased, and officers observed narcotics paraphernalia lying next to her body.

Officers suspect that she died of a drug overdose.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab processed the scene, while the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to assist in the ongoing investigation.

