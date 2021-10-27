The Brooklyn Park Police Department arrested a so-called “prowler” who had been entering unlocked cars and homes in several neighborhoods Oct. 20.
According to the department, officers were dispatched on a call of an individual who the department characterized as a “prowler,” tampering with vehicles in the 6700 block of 83rd Avenue North at appropriately 7:43 a.m.
Responding officers canvassed the neighborhood and located a suspect.
The suspect was arrested on multiple offenses, and is believed to be responsible for “several incidents which have occurred throughout Brooklyn Park over the past several days,” according to a press release.
Police were able to arrest the suspect because alert neighbors immediately called 911 when they witnessed the suspect on their property, according to the Police Department.
The suspect was in possession of stolen property, as well as other property believed to be stolen but not yet reported to the police.
Incidents involving the suspect are believed to have occurred Oct. 18 in the Birchgrove neighborhood, Oct. 19 in the Tessman neighborhood, and Oct. 20 in the Candlewood neighborhood.
Police described the suspect as a slender, 28-year-old white man with blonde hair. He was seen wearing a black stocking cap or a black baseball hat, black pants, a blue or black sweatshirt, and a black backpack.
Police are asking residents who have been impacted and those who believe they may have security footage of this individual on their property to contact the Police Department.
This investigation remains open.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.