After contracting with Wilder Research to develop a scorecard to evaluate the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the city is recruiting community members for the task force that will implement the scoring system.
Applicants for the Brooklyn Park Police Department Scorecard Community Task Force must reside in the city of Brooklyn Park, and/or represent a business or organization within the city limits to be considered for appointment.
Applicants must also be able to attend evening meetings the week of Oct. 18.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 22, and are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org/scorecard, or at the City Hall customer service desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N.
The purpose of the Scorecard is to evaluate the Brooklyn Park Police Department against best practices in law enforcement. The goal is to help Brooklyn Park promote transparency, accountability, and positive relationships with its residents and stakeholders.
Membership of the task force will include, two residents from the west district, two residents from the central district, two residents from the east district, one at-large member who is a business owner or operator, one at-large member from a community organization, one at-large member from a school or faith-based organization, one Human Rights Commissioner, one Multicultural Advisory Committee member, one City Council liaison, and one representative of the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
