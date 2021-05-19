Hopkins School Board Chair Jen Westmoreland Bouchard is launching her reelection campaign.
Over the past four years, she has worked with Hopkins Schools scholars, staff and community members to lead the district through major evolutions while navigating the dual pandemic of COVID-19 and the ongoing impacts of structural racism and oppression in the community.
Bouchard has been working in education for over two decades and serves as a faculty member and the internationalization coordinator at Normandale Community College. She is pursuing a doctorate in the Department of Educational Leadership at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Bouchard and her husband, Michael, have a daughter Lyla, who attends Eisenhower Elementary/XinXing Academy in Hopkins.
“This re-election campaign is about us,” Bouchard said. “It’s about your thoughts on where we’ve been and where we need to go as a community. It’s about making sure we are able to continue to implement Vision 2031, which will ensure that each Hopkins scholar has the brilliant future she, he, or they deserve. It’s about creating more and deeper community connections.”
Bouchard’s platform includes three “planks,” which are dependent on community engagement and evolving partnerships. They are innovating to meet the evolving needs of students, building an equitable and anti-racist education system and maintaining a structurally balanced budget aligned with Vision 2031.
To learn more, visit jenbouchard.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.