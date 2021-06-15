The City of New Hope and Canadian Pacific Railway began replacement of the failing railroad crossing on Boone Avenue between 51st Avenue North and Science Center Drive, on June 14.
The project and corresponding road closure is expected to last two to three weeks. During this time, Boone Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between 49th Avenue North and Science Center Drive with a complete closure at the railroad crossing. All thru traffic will need to follow the posted detour along Science Center Drive, the Highway 169 service road and 49th Avenue.
Visit newhopemn.gov for project updates.
