Brooklyn Center Middle and High School sent students home early after a bomb threat Dec. 17.
No one was injured in the incident.
“This morning our school received a bomb threat via phone sent to one of our students,” Superintendent Carly Baker wrote in an email to district families. “The threat was deemed credible enough that we immediately put the school into lockdown per our crisis response plan. Students and staff were locked down in their classrooms and other safe spaces throughout the school.”
According to Brooklyn Center Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland, the threat was received second-hand, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
“I was told there was another threat of some sort at a school in Plymouth shortly after our incident,” he said.
Students in grades 6-12 were released early that Friday, the last day of school before winter break.
Students that take standard district transportation were bused home, while parents were able to pick up students from Brooklyn Center Elementary.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department secured the school grounds following the threat, which, according to Baker, was “localized at BCHS/MS only. All other district programs, including (Brooklyn Center Elementary School) will remain in session.”
Threats of school violence Dec. 17, primarily circulated via the social media platform TikTok, closed many schools across the nation.
“I assume it was somehow related to the ‘movement’ nationwide that day, or perhaps someone just wanted to start winter vacation a few hours early,” Flesland said. “Regardless of the motive no one was injured, although from talking to some school staff, many of the students missed out on some really fun activities that had been planned by teachers for that afternoon.”
