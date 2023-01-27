The Metropolitan Council has scheduled a series of community meetings to update the public on the ongoing environmental review process for the planned METRO Blue Line Extension.
The environmental review process began last fall and is studying the social, economic and environmental impact of the light rail’s planned route through north Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.
According to a press release, the community meetings will include a project update, potential environmental impacts and benefits of the different route options, and an opportunity to submit feedback.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
• Brooklyn Park: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 West Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park
• Crystal: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Crystal Community Center Forest Room, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal
• Robbinsdale: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Elim Church, 3978 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale
• Minneapolis: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
• Minneapolis: 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Sanctuary Covenant Church, 710 West Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
Virtual options will also be hosted 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 and 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Find information on joining those meetings at bluelineext.org.
Members of the light rail extension project office, made up of officials from the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County, will be present for the meetings.
“The findings from the technical analysis completed to date, along with ongoing public feedback and agency coordination, will determine a single recommended route and station locations by this summer,” the release read.
