The Metropolitan Council has scheduled a series of community meetings to update the public on the ongoing environmental review process for the planned METRO Blue Line Extension.

The environmental review process began last fall and is studying the social, economic and environmental impact of the light rail’s planned route through north Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

