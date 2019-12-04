A blood drive will be 2-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive.
When donating blood with Memorial Blood Centers, all presenting donors in December will be automatically entered to win a vacation experience for two.
Blood donors of all types, especially type O, are urgently needed to step up to ensure blood is readily available for local hospitals.
You may be eligible to donate blood if in good health, 17 years or older or 16 with written parental consent, free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons; and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu.
While walk-in donors are always welcome, appointments in advance are suggested.
Info: mbc.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.