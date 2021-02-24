The Golden Valley League of Women Voters will present “A Story Circle: Black Women Talking About Race” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

The panel will stream live on Zoom at bit.ly/3scoLuy.

Speakers include Joelle Allen, the chair of Golden Valley’s Rising TIDES Task Force; Helen Bassett, a member of the Robbinsdale School Board; Judge Tanya Bransford with the Hennepin County District Court; Realtor Denise Mazone; and Kiarra Zackery, Golden Valley’s Equity and Inclusion Manager. The program will be moderated by Rose McGee, founder of Sweet Potato Comfort Pie and member of PRIME (Prioritize Race and Inclusion for More Equity).

The speakers will discuss their challenges, allies and how anti-racism fits into their experience. There will be time for listening and discussion. Direct questions to lwvgv@lwvmn.org or call League President Marti Micks at 763-546-7930.

