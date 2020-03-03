While a statewide tally for the presidential primary lagged behind, nearly all votes have been counted in House District 46A, 45A, and 45B. The three districts encompass the cities of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal, Plymouth and St. Louis Park.
House 46A
In House District 46A, the largest number of DFL votes went to Joe Biden, with 4,141 votes or about 38% of the total number cast, according to unofficial results. Bernie Sanders followed with 2,959 votes or about 27% of the total. Elizabeth Warren collected 2,014 votes, or nearly 19%. Michael Bloomberg received 952 votes, or nearly 9%. Amy Klobuchar, who had dropped out the day before Super Tuesday, nonetheless collected 593 votes, or about 5%. Pete Buttigieg, who had also dropped out, received 126 votes, or about 1% of the total. Other candidates received significantly less than 1%.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump, the only candidate listed received 516 votes, or about 94% of the total cast in House District 46A. Thirty-two voters cast write in votes in the house district.
House District 46A includes Medicine Lake and parts of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and Plymouth.
House 45A
In House District 45A, the largest number of DFL votes went to Joe Biden, with 2,488 or about 38.6% of the total number cast, according to unofficial results. Bernie Sanders followed with 2,018 or about 31.3% of the total. Next was Elizabeth Warren, with 13.8% of the vote; Michael R. Bloomberg with 8.86%; and Amy Klobuchar with 5.24%. All other candidates on the ballot received less than 1% of the vote in this precinct.
On the Republican ballot, incumbent Donald J. Trump received 644 votes, or 97.2%, with the other 18% given to the write-in category.
House District 45A includes Crystal, New Hope, and Plymouth.
House 45B
As of 10 p.m. March 3, 14 of 15 precincts submitted results in the presidential primary.
In House District 45B, the largest number of DFL votes went to Joe Biden, with 3.072 or about 36.8% of the total number cast, according to unofficial results. Bernie Sanders followed with 2,497 or about 29.9% of the total. Next was Elizabeth Warren, with 18.5% of the vote; Michael R. Bloomberg with 7.8%; and Amy Klobuchar with 4.8%. All other candidates on the ballot received less than 1% of the vote in this precinct.
On the Republican ballot, incumbent Donald J. Trump received 557 votes, or 93.9%, with the other 6% in the write-in category.
House District 45B includes Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, and Robbinsdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.