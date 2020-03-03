While the total state-wide primary election results for Minnesota continue to be counted, Joe Biden, former vice president and U.S. Senator from Delaware, won primaries in two of three state House of Representatives districts in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. While Biden won in Districts 36B and 40A, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won in District 40B.
President Donald Trump received more than 90% support from Republicans in the same districts.
According to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State, with 59.73% of precincts reporting, 38.43 of DFL voters in the state have cast their ballots in favor of Joe Biden, former vice president and U.S. Senator from Delaware. Biden leads the race, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has 30.28% of the vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is in third with 15.59% of the votes.
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 85,116 votes or 97.53% of the ballots cast as of 9:47 p.m. March 3.
The data reported on the Secretary of State website is parsed by congressional district, Minnesota House District and county. Below are the vote counts for state House districts in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.
House 36B
Trump received 764 votes, or 96.22% of the votes cast by Republican voters in House District 36B. Another 30 voters cast ballots for write-in candidates.
Biden received the most votes among Democrats with 2367 or 43.01% of the votes cast by Democrats in the district.
Sanders followed with 1645, or 29.89% of the votes. Warren received 634 votes, or 11.52% of votes cast. Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, received 439, or 7.98% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii received 21 votes, or .38% of the ballots cast. The remaining ballots were cast for candidates who have dropped out of the race, or who received less than one percent of the votes.
House District 36B includes Brooklyn Park north of 85th Avenue and parts of Coon Rapids. As of 7 a.m. March 3, there were 26,667 registered voters in the district.
House 40A
Biden lead among Democrats in District 40A with 1515 votes, or 41.35% of the vote total.
Trump received 334 votes, or 96.25% of the total votes cast among Republicans. Another 13 write-in ballots were cast.
Sanders took second place in the contest with 37.01% of the vote. Warren was a distant third, with 342 or 9.33% of the votes cast in the district.
Bloomberg finished fourth with 267 votes, or 7.29% of the votes. Gabbard received 5 votes.
House District 48A includes portions of Brooklyn Park south of 85th Avenue and Brooklyn Center. As of 7 a.m. March 3, there were 19,215 registered voters in the district.
House 40B
Sanders maintaned a slight lead over Biden among DFL voters in House District 40B. Sanders received 1,667 votes, or 38.89% of the votes cast, while Biden received 1,635, or 38.14% of the votes cast.
Warren came in third with 442, or 10.31% of the vote, and Bloomberg received 291 votes, or 6.79% of the total.
Republicans in the district cast 463 votes, or 94.68% of the total fro Trump, and 26 write-in ballots.
House District 40B includes portions of Brooklyn Park south of 85th Avenue. As of 7 a.m. March 3, there were 21,104 registered voters in the district.
