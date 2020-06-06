Cynthia Bergquist, an education assistant at Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School, was selected as Robbinsdale Area Schools 2020 Education Assistant of the Year. Bergquist works with students in the special education resource room and provides additional support in classrooms.
“This recognition is well-deserved for Sra. Berquist – we are so appreciative of all she does for our students and staff,” said Ken Habel, principal at RSI. “She is dedicated to helping our students succeed, especially during distance learning. We have an incredible group of Education Assistants at RSI, and I could not be more proud of Sra. Bergquist, and the rest of our RSI staff,” he continued.
Bergquist began her career in the district in 2002 as a short-call substitute teacher. After 10 years of substitute teaching, she transitioned to Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School in the fall of 2011.
“Robbinsdale Area Schools staff work tirelessly to meet the needs of all students,” said Peter Eckhoff, president of Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers. “We had many deserving candidates this year. We are proud to present this award to Ms. Bergquist and thank her for all her hard work.”
Candidates were interviewed virtually May 11 by committee members from the Seven Dreams Education Foundation and Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers. Bergquist was presented with her award May 18. Other finalists included Annette David, Cooper High School; Julia Carlstrom, Neill Elementary; and Betsy Larson, New Hope Learning Center.
