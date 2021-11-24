Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott brought forward a proposal Nov. 22 to revise the city’s budget, reallocating $1.2 million from open positions within the Police Department for the implementation of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimmock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act.
Members of Communities United Against Police Brutality and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota had suggested the City Council make comparable budget amendments at the council’s previous meeting.
Elliott said he brought the budget amendment proposal before the council as a discussion concept, rather than as an agenda item for the council to immediately vote on.
City Manager Reggie Edwards, who prepared a presentation based on the recommendations from Communities United Against Police Brutality and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, pushed back on the concept. Edwards said divesting in the Police Department would substantially hinder its ability to provide services to the community.
Moving those dollars “would mean that we do not have a street crimes unit. It would mean that we would not have the detectives that we have,” Edwards said. “That would have a significant and detrimental impact, an unsustainable impact on the department.”
The public safety resolution, which was approved in May following the fatal shooting of Wright, would create new public safety divisions staffed by unarmed civilians and mental-health professionals that respond to mental-health calls for service and non-moving traffic violations.
The revised budget would reallocate $1.2 million earmarked for 12-15 unfilled Police Department positions and use it for the creation of these new departments.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department is authorized to employ 49 officers. Currently, the department employs 34 officers.
In the revised budget, $950,000 would go to the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention budget, $350,000 to community programming and support programs, $270,000 to the creation of a Traffic Enforcement Department pilot study, $150,000 to the Implementation Committee and $150,000 to the salary of the new department’s director.
The council has already approved a preliminary budget and levy, which sets the maximum limit for the property tax levy.
Cities are required to certify their final levies and budgets no later than Dec. 28.
The council offered few comments on the proposal, which was introduced during a busy work session.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said the council should wait to discuss the budget issues until the city hosts a formal budget meeting.
The Police Department currently has openings in its investigations unit, street crimes and community services units, among other openings, Edwards said. Divestment in the police budget would have the effect of leaving those positions permanently open, he said.
“What would happen would be, that there would be no community engagement as relates to police,” he said. “One can argue whether or not we’re effective or whatnot, (one could argue that) we need to do more, but everyone has agreed that we need to be able to build a relationship between our Police Department and our community.”
The patrol divisions would also be impacted by the change, he said.
The department would see a reduction in ability for proactive enforcement and traffic stops, according to Edwards.
Keeping the patrol division at minimum staffing levels poses challenges for management, training, and sick or vacation days, Edwards said.
“You have to have enough personnel to provide the very basics. That’s what will be challenging, and we’re currently challenged now,” he said.
While short-staffed, the Police Department’s response time has increased, Edwards said.
Typically, unarmed part-time Community Service Officers respond to low-level non-moving traffic infractions, so claims that the city would save money through rerouting parking enforcement calls to a new department are misleading, according to Edwards.
The city’s 2022 preliminary budget allocates $1.5 million to work toward implementing the public safety resolution.
“Structurally, change is made and presented in the budget to begin to (implement) what was outlined in the resolution,” Edwards said.
Policing costs in Brooklyn Center are comparable to other similar-size cities, such as Crystal, Richfield, Fridley, White Bear Lake, Roseville and New Hope, Edwards said.
Policing costs are approximately 40% of Brooklyn Center’s general fund expenses. Policing costs in these comparable cities range from 39.21% in Richfield to 48.89% in Roseville, he said.
While efforts to enact multiple response models have been instituted elsewhere, “there is not a system, for the most part, within America, that has fully executed and has fully created this change,” Edwards said. “If so, we wouldn’t be here. This is historic, this is generational, and it is systemic. … There is no place that we can simply plug-and-play.”
Several members of the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative, as well as other community members, spoke in favor of fully funding the plan this year.
Bri Sims, a volunteer with the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative and a school bus driver in Brooklyn Center, spoke in favor of funding the resolution.
Others spoke against the plan to divert funding from the Police Department.
“I’ve seen students go from being open and loving to just completely shut in within themselves,” she said. “I think this is a wonderful way to show them that the community actually cares about the students.”
Matt Oquist, community engagement coordinator with Luther Auto, asked the council to fully fund the Police Department budget, saying he was concerned about the safety of the more than 500 workers employed by the company in Brooklyn Center.
“As a large business in the city,” he said, “we want our employees to feel safe coming to work, we want them to be able to tell their significant others that Brooklyn Center is an O.K. place to go to work and be safe and that they don’t need to be in fear to come to work.”
