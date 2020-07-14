Robbinsdale City Councilmember Pat Backen has announced his candidacy for mayor. Backen has been a member of the City Council for 9 years, and a resident of Robbinsdale for 22 years.
Backen said his priorities as mayor are to build a community that is “vibrant and connected,” to continue to craft a “strong, independent downtown,” and to “drive efficiencies and savings” through better, improved technology.
He has worked for SPS Commerce for 20 years and is a senior software engineer. Local involvements include the Robbinsdale Economic Development Authority, the Sochaki Park Joint Powers Board and the Robbinsdale Beautification Committee, along with other volunteer and leadership positions in the area.
Backen lives with his wife, Kathy, and two children, whom have graduated Robbinsdale Cooper and Armstrong high schools, respectively.
Info: BackenForMayor.com
