A Brooklyn Park man was charged with three felonies after firing numerous gunshots through the walls of his townhome unit Feb. 24, striking a man who was hospitalized following the incident.
Terry Johnson, 45, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition, and intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired on the 6600 block of 83rd Court North. Dispatch told arriving officers that one person had been shot.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg by a bullet passing through a wall. The man was bleeding heavily, and officers deployed tourniquets to stop the bleeding before he was transported a local hospital.
Officers began to surround the townhome where they believed the shots were fired.
Johnson, who is also known by the alias Bryan Morgan, then crashed his vehicle, a white BMW, through his garage door and attempted to flee the scene.
Officers gave chase, with multiple squad cars involved in the pursuit. Johnson crashed his vehicle into two squad cars as officers stopped the vehicle using multiple pursuit intervention technique maneuvers.
Johnson then attempted to barricade himself in the vehicle, and a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.
Johnson eventually surrendered to police without further incident. When he was searched, police found 14 9mm rounds in his pocket.
Officers searched Johnson's residence, finding bullet holes “throughout the home,” the compliant states.
Officers found a 9mm handgun in the kitchen, as well as spent casings and live rounds scattered across the floor of the home.
Court records show that Johnson was convicted of aggravated robbery in 1997, domestic assault by strangulation in 2010, illegal firearm possession in 2016, and third-degree assault in 2019.
Due to his previous felony convictions, Johnson is not allowed to posses firearms or ammunition.
“Please take notice the state will be seeking an upward durational departure as this case is more serious than other similarly situated offenses of possession of a pistol by an ineligible person, namely because (Johnson) discharged the weapon endangering the safety of others, and because he actually injured another individual while illegally possessing the weapon,” the criminal complaint states.
Johnson posted a $100,000 non-cash bond Feb. 28 and was released with conditions from the Hennepin County Jail.
His first court hearing is scheduled for March 29.
