The coronavirus pandemic has had a nasty penchant for snatching away people’s plans. None know this feeling better than the disabled community. Many have had their lives changed in an instant and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is, anyway.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront. Like all crowd-drawing events, the show has been canceled due to the pandemic. This year, Art of Possibilities is hosting an online gallery, which is open to the public for virtual display and sale at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
New Hope resident and Art of Possibilities artist David Wright, 42, was born with a chromosomal abnormality called Trisomy 8. It is very rare and causes Wright to have significant speech delays. His mother and primary caretaker said Wright’s speech is difficult to understand. She estimates he understands about 50% of what is said to him.
Still, Wright has found ways to express himself and interact with others. He has musical and artistic interests, which Jo Ann said stems from his father’s influence. Much of David’s artistic career has been aided by his father, who would scan and edit his work on Adobe Photoshop, then print his drawings on cardstock. Unfortunately, David’s father died of cancer six years ago, and the post-production duties have fallen to Jo Ann, who joked she “lacks any skill with Photoshop at all” and instead relies on making prints at Costco.
The past few years have been difficult for Jo Ann and David, compounded recently by the pandemic. David has agreed to take a leave of absence from his job at Hy-Vee for his mother’s safety but was excited to learn that his work would still get a chance to be exhibited at the Art of Possibilities virtual show.
The Sun Post caught up with David to talk about his art, disability, and how he’s faring these days. Responses were written by Jo Ann in conversation with David.
Explain your first experience being drawn to art.
My mother noticed that I was drawing three-dimensional figures when I was a preschooler. Gerry McFarland, the art teacher at Sorteberg Elementary School in Coon Rapids, encouraged my art when I was 4 years old.
I have always enjoyed drawing. It was not until I enrolled at Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in St. Paul that I explored with coloring my art. Working with a private art tutor allowed me to use computer media art with my drawings. My art lets me connect to the community with something that tells them I am more than my disability.
What work of yours was chosen for the Art of Possibilities display?
“Try It On” is my work. I like to draw buildings and scenes from all over the world. I also like to draw clothing. I like clothing and I like color. I drew the outfits by hand, scanned them into the computer and used Photoshop to color and add other detail. This is a single work but the style looks like my other work.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
I was born with Trisomy 8, a rare chromosome disorder that shows in my features and my language delays. When I was born, there were 100 other people in the world with it.
I have been in special needs classes since preschool and went to the Phase jobs program in the Robbinsdale School District for two years after I left high school. My limited language skills make it hard for me to talk with people and have friends. My art is something people can understand. Some say I have the skill of abstraction … knowing what things make something what it is. My first work shows that skill. My later work gives more details, helped by computer.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic?
This pandemic means I cannot work at Hy-Vee; I really like my job bagging and doing other jobs in the store. I like being around people even when I cannot talk to them well … or even understand everything they say to me. I cannot go to Interact where I have many friends who also have disabilities.
Interact is closed. Hy-Vee is open, but if I get sick my 73-year-old mother may also get sick. She is the one who takes care of me, so I stay at home right now and help take care of the house and our two dogs, Buzz and Auri. I walk Auri every day and feed both dogs at night. I take guitar, piano and drum lessons on the computer with my MacPhail teacher once a week. I like to read, watch old movies and draw. In the summer, I take care of the lawn.
What are your thoughts on having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite the pandemic?
I like the computer and I like that the art show can happen on the computer while everyone has to stay home. It’s like my music lessons.
