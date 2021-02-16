Kathryn Kneeland

Kathryn Kneeland, a environmental science teacher at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, is one of 75 candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

“It’s nice to be recognized for what I do,” said Kneeland. “At the same time, I know I work with a group of amazing teachers at Armstrong, so it does feel strange to be singled out.”

Kneeland, who is an Armstrong alum (class of 1984), has been a teacher with Robbinsdale Area Schools for 27 years, the last 22 as a science educator at Armstrong.

This year’s program will name the 57th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

A panel of leaders in education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled banquet, set for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, may be postponed.

