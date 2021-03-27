Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey had a tough season in the win column this season and was the No. 7 seed in the 5A section playoffs with a March 16 quarterfinal against Minneapolis co-op.
The Wings (0-17-1 overall) ended up hosting the game at New Hope Ice Arena and had 20 shots on goal in a 6-1 loss.
Freshman forward Lydia College scored in the second period with assists by senior forward Libby Plath and sophomore forward Rachel Vigen, cutting the deficit to 2-1. But Minneapolis scored four unanswered goals in the third period.
Senior goalie Lindsey Batz finished with 29 saves.
Batz and Plath join senior forwards Sydney Dixon and Brooke Dammen and defensemen Olivia Adams, Lauren Krueger, Ashley Miller and Sydney Temple as players who played in their final high school games.
Sophomore forward Cara Cook, junior forwards Paige Loidolt, Mackenzie Johnson and Julia Campion were the top four in points for the Wings this season, and they are some of the players expected back next season.
