Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey junior Makenzie Johnson and sophomore Cara Cook both helped the Minnesota Prep White team make the Tier II 19U 1A finals April 29 to May 3 in the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships.

The Prep White team ended up runner-up with a 3-0 loss to the MCYH Edge (New York) team May 3 in the finals.

But a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers (Pennsylvania) and a 2-0 win over the Steel City Selects (Pennsylvania) on May 2 put the Prep White team in the finals.

Cook had a goal in the win over the Flyers, and Johnson had an assist.

Cook had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Elite (Texas) on April 30, Johnson also had an assist in the win.

The Prep White team fell 2-1 in overtime to the Kensington Valley Ravens (Michigan) on April 29 and 2-1 to the Steel City Selects on May 1 in pool play.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments