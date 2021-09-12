The CA Heat, which has been around since 1987, has officially changed its name to the Armstrong Cooper Girls Fastpitch Association.

AC Fastpitch now has a record number of athletes and teams with growth from the past few years. You can visit www.caheatfastpitch.org for more information.

Some of the 2021 highlights from the club was the overall success for the 12U, 14U and 16U Red teams.

The 16U Red team, which is coached by Eric Munt, Tom Lind and Ryan Roth, took runner-up in the Minnesota state tournament to make nationals, where the squad finished 3-2 overall.

The 16U Red team also took fourth in the Richfield tournament this season.

The 14U Red team was 26-16-3 overall in 2021, finishing as a state qualifier runner-up and an eventual fifth-place finish at the state tournament, also qualifying for nationals.

The 14U Red team is coached by Joe Berns, Tim Primmer and Joe Girod.

The 12U Red team finished 24-15 this season, which was good enough for a third-place finish. The squad also took fourth in the 32-team Big West state qualifier and was second in the Prior Lake tournament.

The 12U Red team, which is coached by Melissa Kath and Will Cooley, also qualified for nationals.

