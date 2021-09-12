The CA Heat, which has been around since 1987, has officially changed its name to the Armstrong Cooper Girls Fastpitch Association.
AC Fastpitch now has a record number of athletes and teams with growth from the past few years. You can visit www.caheatfastpitch.org for more information.
Some of the 2021 highlights from the club was the overall success for the 12U, 14U and 16U Red teams.
The 16U Red team, which is coached by Eric Munt, Tom Lind and Ryan Roth, took runner-up in the Minnesota state tournament to make nationals, where the squad finished 3-2 overall.
The 16U Red team also took fourth in the Richfield tournament this season.
The 14U Red team was 26-16-3 overall in 2021, finishing as a state qualifier runner-up and an eventual fifth-place finish at the state tournament, also qualifying for nationals.
The 14U Red team is coached by Joe Berns, Tim Primmer and Joe Girod.
The 12U Red team finished 24-15 this season, which was good enough for a third-place finish. The squad also took fourth in the 32-team Big West state qualifier and was second in the Prior Lake tournament.
The 12U Red team, which is coached by Melissa Kath and Will Cooley, also qualified for nationals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.