Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey was one win from making state a year ago, but the Wings fell to Delano in the section final.

This season, Armstrong/Cooper (7-12 overall) earned a No. 7 seed in the section and second-seeded Delano stood in the way again – this time in the section quarterfinal.

But while last season’s game went to overtime, Delano (12-6-1) struck early and often in a 6-0 win over the Wings.

Special teams had a tough team allowing two goals on three power plays, and Armstrong/Cooper was also 0-for-2 on its power play.

Both teams’ defenses held each other in check, however. Delano outshot the Wings 16-6.

Senior goalie Owen Reeve stopped 10 shots in the tough end to the season.

Reeve played in his final high school game, joining forwards Noah Weisjahn, Nolan College, Ben Sondrall, Evan Dimich, Brandon Northrup, Ryan Badertscher, Jack Potter, Mason Varian and Nathan Omodt and defensemen Teddy Campion, Ryan Anderson, Jack Tuchtenhagen, Joe Potter and Max Korbel and goalie Georgio Petersen.

Sophomore defensemen Jamen Malone and Cole Majkozak and freshmen forwards Jameson Essen and Tanner Rausch are some of the key players expected back next season.

