Fourth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker Feb. 27 to eighth-ranked and second-seeded Delano in the 2A section final.
The Wings (15-12-1 overall) trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period inside St. Louis Park Recreation Center, and they were outshot 9-8. But the second and third period was much different with a 22-9 advantage for Armstrong/Cooper.
Junior forward Noah Weisjahn cut the deficit 4 minutes, 40 seconds into the second period to 2-1 with assists from senior forwards Matt Campion and Ben Anderson.
Anderson later knocked in the equalizer with an assist from Weisjahn in the third period.
The Wings outshot Delano 11-5 in the two overtimes and had a few shots hit the post, but it was Delano sophomore forward Jesse Peterson who put the puck into the back of the net with 8:30 to go in the second overtime.
Junior goalie Owen Reeve stopped 20 shots for Armstrong/Cooper.
