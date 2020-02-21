Fourth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey advanced to the 5A section semifinals Feb. 21 in a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

The Wings (14-11-1 overall) scored three goals in the second period to take the lead after falling behind 2-1 at the end of the first period.

Junior forward Noah Weisjahn had two goals and an assist. His first goal came on a power play in the first period that tied the game at 1-1 with assists to senior forward Ben Anderson and senior defenseman Joe Campion.

Joe Campion tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, and Weisjahn scored again to give the Wings a 3-2 lead with an assist to Anderson.

Senior forward Jack Campion later scored the eventual game-winner on an assist by Joe Campion.

Junior forward Jack Potter added an empty netter with an assist to Weisjahn.

Junior goalie Owen Reeve stopped 13 of 16 shots.

