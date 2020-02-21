Fourth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey advanced to the 5A section semifinals Feb. 21 in a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
The Wings (14-11-1 overall) scored three goals in the second period to take the lead after falling behind 2-1 at the end of the first period.
Junior forward Noah Weisjahn had two goals and an assist. His first goal came on a power play in the first period that tied the game at 1-1 with assists to senior forward Ben Anderson and senior defenseman Joe Campion.
Joe Campion tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, and Weisjahn scored again to give the Wings a 3-2 lead with an assist to Anderson.
Senior forward Jack Campion later scored the eventual game-winner on an assist by Joe Campion.
Junior forward Jack Potter added an empty netter with an assist to Weisjahn.
Junior goalie Owen Reeve stopped 13 of 16 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.