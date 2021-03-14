Armstrong/Cooper boys Alpine skiing closed out its shortened 2021 season March 1 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
The boys split into Armstrong and Cooper teams to allow for eight skiers to get on the slopes in the meet.
Seniors Carter Schoenberg, John Zimmer (Cooper), Matthew Shapiro and Suneil Jurgensen all closed out their high school careers. Juniors Owen Smith (Cooper), Zerind Spore and Jackson Kubitshek-Myers and freshman Jameson Kubitschek-Myers also competed at the meet.
Armstrong ended up with 110 points, and Cooper had 51 points. The top four finishers on Armstrong counted toward its final score, and the two skiers from Cooper both counted to that score.
Schoenberg, Zimmer and Shapiro were the top three finishers for the co-op. Schoenberg was 16th in 1 minute, 11.7 seconds (35.24, 36.49), and Zimmer was 17th in 1:13.4 (35.52, 37.89). Shapiro took 18th in 1:13.9 (35.14, 38.73).
Jurgensen had the next best time on the team, finishing 24th in 1:18.9 (37.87, 41.05), and Jameson Kubitschek-Meyers was 28th in 1:21.9 (35.39, 46.46).
Smith finished 30th overall in 1:22.6 (39.23, 43.36), and Spore was next with a 33rd-place finish in 1:27.1 (38.73, 48.37). Jackson Kubitschek-Myers was 42nd in 1:43.9 (33.34, 1:10.6).
Brainerd won the section title with a 169, led by section champion senior Brandon Neifert (58.44), to make state as a team.
STC Breakaways seniors Ben Nelson (second, 1:00.6) and Louis Stuck (seventh, 1:05.2), Annandale juniors Tommy Becker (fourth, 1:03.4) and Rogan Kuser (sixth, 1:04.6) and Minnetonka sophomore JD Landstrom (third, 1:02.2) made state as individuals.
