Armstrong/Cooper senior Jenny Krey makes her way down the slope on her first run Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps. Krey finished 13th overall in 1 minute, 10.48 seconds and advanced to her first career state meet. She finished 50th at state.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing senior Jenny Krey finished 50th overall Feb. 12 in the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Krey finished in 1 minute, 25.33 seconds to finish her high school career.

