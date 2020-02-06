p2 spt roa roc Alpine girls krey
Armstrong/Cooper senior Jenny Krey makes her way down the slope on her first run Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps. Krey finished 13th overall in 1 minute, 10.48 seconds and advanced to her first career state meet.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong/Cooper senior Jenny Krey is off to her first state Alpine skiing tournament.

Krey finished 13th overall in 1 minute, 10.48 seconds Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps and was the ninth individual qualifier out of 10.

