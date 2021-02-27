Armstrong/Cooper Alpine skiing raced in its final regular season meet Feb. 18 at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard.
Three boys – Carter Schoenberg, Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers and Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers – and one girl – Alexis Schoenberg – were named All-Northwest Suburban Conference honorable mentions.
Four of five races count toward the final individual score with the top 23 making all-conference, and the rest of the top third of the field earning honorable mentions.
Carter Schoenberg finished 26th overall with a 305. His last race wasn’t counted. Jackson Kubitscheck-Myers was 27th with a 298. His first race didn’t count toward his final score.
Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers took 34th with a 281. His fourth race didn’t count toward his score.
Alexis Schoenberg was 34th on the girls side with a 285. Her fourth race didn’t count toward her final score.
The boys team ended up sixth overall with a 38, and the girls team was eighth overall with a 16.
Next up for Armstrong/Cooper is the 5A section meet March 1 at Afton Alps. The top two teams and top 10 individuals not on an advancing team makes state.
Boys
The boys were sixth overall in the final conference race with a 417.
Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers was 22nd in 1 minute, 10.8 seconds, and Jameson Kubitscheck-Myers was 26th in 1:11.8.
Matthew Shapiro, John Zimmer, Owen Smith, Zerind Spore and Suneil Jurgensen also counted toward the team score.
Shapiro was 39th in 1:15.68, and Zimmer took 42nd in 1:16.92. Smith finished 48th in 1:19.53, and Zerind Spore was 50th in 1:21.04. Jurgensen finished 63rd in 1:29.67.
Treffen Spore, Aubrecht Brennen, Diego Umana, Jack Anderson and Carter Schoenberg also raced. Treffen Spore was 65th in 1:30.85, and Brennen was next with a 70th-place finish in 1:35.71. Umana followed with a 72nd-place finish in 1:41.79, and Anderson took 75th in 1:45.75.
Carter Schoenberg did not finish.
Girls
The girls team took ninth with a 238 in the final conference race.
Alexis Schoenberg was 17th in 1:13.72, and Mia Marty took 55th in 1:37.47. Jessica Paul was 56th in 1:37.59, and Nina Kunze took 68th in 1:41.3.
Lizabeth Nyoike finished 84th in 1:57.91, and Isabelle Demerest took 88th in 2:05.06.
Aniella Sutton did not finish.
