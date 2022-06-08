The Robbinsdale Area Schools Class of 2022 is about to graduate. Commencement for graduating students at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School and Robbinsdale Cooper High School is set for Thursday, June 9.
Armstrong students will be honored beginning at 6 p.m. at their high school, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth. The event will be livestreamed via Coon Rapids Community TV Network at youtu.be/BIfk17aRJWg.
The Cooper ceremony will begin 7 p.m. at the school’s outdoor stadium, 830 47th Ave. N., New Hope. In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved indoors and restricted to ticketed guests only. It will be broadcast on CCX cable channel 1, and livestreamed on the CCX Media website at ccxmedia.org and on Vimeo at livestream.com/ccxmedia/events/10389481.
Each ceremony is expected to last two hours.
Graduations from other District 281 programs, like the Adult Academic Program, Robbinsdale Virtual Academy and Robbinsdale Academy - Highview also took place at various locations this week.
Sun Newspapers connected with some of the students as they prepared to don caps and gowns and move on to their next adventures.
Jasmine Walker
City of residence: Golden Valley
School: Armstrong High School
Involvements: Falcon Leaders, Afro Empire
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I achieved a 4.0 during the pandemic.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
“You can’t give up when things get hard because life will never be easy, so are you going to fight for what you want or are you gonna roll over and take it?”
The advice came from my mom, and I found it valuable because being complacent has never been my thing.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
I was challenged in every aspect, mentally, emotionally, physically. To adapt, I tried to fill up my schedule with things I could do within my house.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
Ms. Maraye and Mr. Fisher. No matter what I did, they wouldn’t give up on me. They held me accountable and made me open my eyes in situations where I was the one in the wrong.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Go out with friends and let all my stress go!
What’s next for you?
I’ll be attending Fisk University in the fall to major in biology.
Emilia Erickson
City of residence: Plymouth
School: Armstrong High School
Involvements: I was a part of the swim team for six years and involved in student council for two years as well as having a leadership position for a year. Additionally, I was a member of National Honor Society for two years and president for one year.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
One of my proudest accomplishments was receiving my Platinum Bilingual Seal for Spanish after completing 11 years of Spanish through the Spanish Immersion Program.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
The best piece of advice I have received was from my Grandma Linda, she has continuously guided me through decisions pushing me to do all I do through love and stand for what I believe in.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
One of the most challenging parts of the pandemic was during the spring of 2020. One of the exchange students, Oskar, was heading home and due to the pandemic I was unable to say goodbye. Things such as this experience, missing out on events, and not being able to socialize normally made school truly difficult. I had to find joy and fun in small, different things.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
I would thank my swim coaches, especially Marina, for helping me through high school, whether it was about swimming, college applications, or hard times with friends. Marina always listened thoughtfully and had genuine advice.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Spend time with friends and family celebrating!!
What’s next for you?
I will be attending the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities School of Nursing, as well as be a part of the University Honors Program.
Joshua Skoglund
City of residence: New Hope
School: Cooper High School
Involvements: Lacrosse, basketball, and trap shooting
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I took four PSEO (Postsecondary Enrollment Options) classes and got an A in all of them. I got 12 college credits, earned a 4.0 for my college classes, and was put on the president’s list at Anoka Technical College,
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
My mom told me to take PSEO classes, so I did, and got 12 college credits done for free.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
Online classes were challenging for me, so I had to learn how to get better at that. I learned how to keep track of my time and amount of work I had to stay on track.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
My coaches helped me by making sure I was getting good grades. If we had bad grades we couldn’t play, so it helped me stay focused on school. They also helped me get better at my sport and stay active. Being a part of a sport also helped my social life in high school, I made new friends and good connections with other people. It was also a time to be able to have fun after school.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Celebrate for a little bit then get a full-time job and save for college.
What’s next for you?
I am going to Anoka Technical College to be an automotive technician.
Yordanose Mulat
City of residence: Crystal
School: Cooper High School
Involvements: Discharge volunteer at North Memorial Health Hospital; Ethiopian Amharic Language teacher for children ages 6-7; treasurer for the National Honor Society.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I’m particularly proud of the fact that I was able to use my spare time to teach Ethiopian children living in America their native tongue, Amharic. This was accomplished through my church’s Amharic school. I used to be a student in the program, and now I am the primary teacher for the beginners. I teach them the Geez alphabet, Amharic reading and writing, cultural traditions, and so on. Through this, I am able to give back to my community and help preserve my heritage.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
The best piece of advice I have gotten is “You will always encounter obstacles when you start something new but … there will come a time where you will look back at it and laugh.”
The advice is from my mom. I find it valuable because whenever I am stressed out about, for example, an exam, I have seen that thinking about it being all over in a while always helps me feel better. Like this, even though “adulting” right now seems hard, we will look back at it and smile about it.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
I started full-time PSEO (Postsecondary Enrollment Options) during the pandemic, and it was really hard to adapt to how things worked especially because most of my classes were asynchronous. I had to teach myself how to essentially “do college.” I started contacting my professors more and asking more questions to adapt and learn how to do this new type of learning.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
I would like to thank my mom. She has always supported me in all aspects of my life and has helped me get back up when ever I want to give up. Although as an immigrant from Ethiopia, she doesn’t quite understand everything that goes on, she still supports me in all I do.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is thank God and celebrate.
What’s next for you?
Next, I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities College of Biological Sciences and study biology. After getting my bachelor’s in biology, I will continue my education in a physician assistant program with aspirations to become a pediatric physician assistant.
Elijah Enna
City of residence: Crystal
School: Cooper High School
Involvements: Football, lacrosse, baseball and golf
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I’m proud to be one of the four captains in football that led the team to state while also maintaining a 3.89 GPA.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
Education and sports combined can bring you far in life. Making sacrifices and building work ethic will get you where you want to go in the future. My dad told me this repeatedly in different ways throughout my life and it has helped me achieve all my student-athlete goals.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
It was hard not being with friends and family. My friends and I would play video games with each other and my family would meet up and stay six feet apart at the end of the quarantines.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
There are a lot of people that I need to thank. However, coach Willie Howard is at the top of the list for helping me get to the next level for football and being a great role model, especially since I want to be in his position one day.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Spend time with friends before we all leave, and hit the weight room.
What’s next for you?
I will be attending and playing football at Augsburg University.
Isabella Enger
City of residence: Brooklyn Center
School: Armstrong High School
Involvements: I joined the swim and dive team as a seventh grader and continued all throughout high school, earning three varsity letters. Along with that, I was part of the track and field team and student council, where I became captain and president.
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I helped to restart our Falcon’s Closet program. The aim of this project is to provide hygiene products – such as period products, deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste – to students who need it in a discreet way at no cost to them.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
My coach Ray is one of the people I seek out most when I need advice. The piece of advice that stuck out to me the most was from a recent conversation where he told me that I can’t stress myself to death, everything will fall into place, and I know what I’m doing since I’ve worked hard to get to where I am. I was struggling with some decisions relating to graduation and college, so hearing that advice plus knowing at least one person had confidence in me and my choices, makes that specific conversation and advice stick out.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
The biggest challenge I had was being around my family 24/7. Pre-pandemic, I was used to leaving for school early in the morning and not returning home until after practice late at night. Once the pandemic hit, school got moved to online and sports got canceled, as many people know. In order to still get that “not at home” feeling, I would go outside and hammock, bike, run, or find something else to do, all of which made me feel as though I was having a normal time.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
One person who I’d like to thank for helping me throughout high school would be my high school ministry director, Justin Daleiden. I met Justin when I was in eighth grade; he was there for me my entire high school career. Justin listened to my problems and gave advice, he provided fun activities to get me out of my comfort zone, and tried to make me into a better person by continually challenging me through various service projects and trips. Justin is someone I know I can always count on because he was there for me for every high and every low of high school.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Go camping and hiking at Interstate State Park!
What’s next for you?
I will be attending Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan studying neuroscience and Spanish on a pre-med track.
Sophia Pung
City of residence: Robbinsdale
School: Armstrong High School
Involvements: Student body co-president, Nordic skiing, golf
What is something you did in your high school career that people might be interested to hear about?
I started a podcast called “Armstrong Speaks” with the mission to decrease polarization within our community here at Armstrong, and represent the voices of the different groups within our school. We also hope to challenge current prejudices and cultivate the paradigm of transparent communication between groups of people within our student body.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten about graduating/getting older in general?
“And when life hurts you, because it will, remember the hurt. The hurt is good, it means you’re facing something new and challenging, use it to drive you out of the lows you find yourself in.” -Hopper, Stranger Things (TV show).
In life there are many challenges, we need to face them and learn from them and remember that everything is temporary.
The pandemic was tough on everyone in some way. How were you challenged during the pandemic?
Conflict between my parents and I was at an all-time high, and arguments were a weekly occurrence during the pandemic. I’m overjoyed to be back in person this fall and come with a higher appreciation for in-person classes and peer studying. I learned a lot more about myself and my beliefs and what I want going forward in life.
If you could thank someone who helped you in some way in your high school career, who would it be and why?
I think the people who had the biggest impact on my success were my friends – all of them. I’m a very social person and very much driven by people and human connection. Whether it be competing against them, or receiving praise or emotional support, they’ve always been there and made school much more tolerable.
“The first thing I’m going to do after graduating is ...”
Cry – it’s been a good four years and there have been many highs and lows and it’s going to be emotional to finally be done after all these years, however I am ready to move on as well.
What’s next for you?
I’m very excited to backpack around Europe this summer. I will then fly to San Francisco on July 11 and shortly after, begin a software engineering program called Techtonica to establish residency in California and attend U.C. San Diego in the fall to pursue a degree in Nanotechnology.
