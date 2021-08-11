The city of Brooklyn Park is seeking applicants to fill an opening on its Budget Advisory Commission, which proposes budgetary suggestions to the City Council based on residents’ priorities.

The position includes the following duties:

• Review all budgets and long-range plans of the city, and recommend solutions during challenging years.

• Review results of city surveys and goals.

• Help the City Council prioritize city services when Brooklyn Park stakeholders have competing demands.

• Review historical and future trends of city revenues and expenditures.

• Help assess whether city leadership is efficiently managing and allocating the community’s resources.

No experience is necessary to sit on the Budget Advisory Commission. All residents of Brooklyn Park are eligible to participate.

The commission consists of nine residents and one city staff liaison. Member terms last three years. Requiring a monthly time commitment of two to three hours, the commission meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month; there are no meetings in July or December. The period of August through November includes additional meetings and hours.

Applications are available on the city’s website, brooklynpark.org, or at the City Hall customer service desk. Those interested in applying may also call 763-493-8001 to request an application or to get additional information on the commissions.

