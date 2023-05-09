Because of Minnesota’s aging population, shrinking work force and inflation, the state’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes are rapidly falling into financial trouble.
The Minnesota Legislature has plenty of money in its surplus to do something but seems reluctant to take the steps necessary to give our most frail citizens the care they need.
The primary cause of the problem is the inability of these facilities to pay competitive wages. Care Providers of Minnesota, which represents the state’s nursing homes, reports that 2,500 nursing home beds have been lost in the past three years, as facilities have either shut down entirely or have closed wings because of staffing shortages. The employee shortages involve all positions from nursing to dietary to housekeeping.
The wage levels are set by the state. Minnesota and North Dakota are the only two states in the nation with “rate equity,” which means that people who can afford to pay for their own care pay the same rate as patients on government-funded Medicaid. Other states leverage the private payers’ rates to make up for any financial shortfalls, but that can accelerate those patients to pay down their resources to go on Medicaid themselves.
However, with the upheaval brought on by the pandemic, the system is broken. A new infusion of money from the Legislature that also addresses the Medicaid reimbursement rate is needed. Care Providers of Minnesota says an additional $250 million is necessary to give the homes the ability to pay competitive wages and restore their financial health. The House of Representatives has approved only $3 million in additional funding and the Senate is offering $112 million more. The bill is in conference committee.
Almost 20,000 nursing facility and assisted living positions are open, a vacancy rate of more than 20%. As a result, in October alone nursing home and assisted living facilities declined 11,000 referrals. At present, 65% of nursing homes and 56% of assisted living facilities have waiting lists for admissions.
Hospitals rely on nursing home/assisted living facilities as part of their care rehabilitation. When that option is not available, it creates a backlog in hospitals with patients who no longer need acute care, which means fewer beds for patients who do need that higher level of care.
An additional complication is that it takes 21 months on average from the time a facility incurs a cost until the Medicaid bureaucracy reimburses them. Care Providers reports that many of these businesses have already drained their reserves and taken out bank loans, hoping the Legislature will rescue them.
Neither Gov. Walz nor the Legislature have proposed anything to address the cash-flow issue, and the industry’s financial condition has weakened to the extent that some facilities could close before they receive the reimbursement.
Walz has claimed he wants Minnesota to be the best state in which to raise a child. Indeed, the Legislature is doing much to make that happen. However, if those children’s grandparents must move 100 miles away or out of state to find care, it’s hard to see how he can make that claim stick. The elderly have much to offer the young.
The Legislature needs to do more to help nursing homes and assisted-living facilities survive.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
