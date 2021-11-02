generic ballot vote-1.jpg

Voters cast their ballots in the Anoka-Hennepin School District election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Results so far are unofficial and all information is from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Anoka-Hennepin School Board District 3

Kacy Duschene defeated incumbent Bill Harvey in Anoka-Hennepin’s third district. District 3 includes Champlin, parts of Dayton and the northwestern section of Coon Rapids.

According to unofficial results, Deschene won 2,224 votes (51.24%) and Harvey had 2,062 votes (47.51%). There were 54 (1.24%) write-in votes.

Anoka-Hennepin School Board District 4

Matt Audette beat out opponent Dave Dirkswager for the District 4 seat, which includes portions of Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and the northeastern part of Ramsey.

According to unofficial results, Audette won 5,371 votes (67.10%) and Dirkswager had 2,620 votes (32.73%). There were 14 (.17%) write-in votes.

Anoka-Hennepin School Board District 6

Incumbent Jeff Simon defeated challenger Jill Bornes in District 6 of Anoka-Hennepin. District 6 encompasses northern Coon Rapids and southern Andover.

According to unofficial results, Simon won 2,201 votes (58.55%) and Bornes had 1,416 votes (37.67%). There were 142 (3.78%) write-in votes.

Anoka-Hennepin School District referendum Question 1

Voters chose to renew the annual $34.5 million operating levy, which accounts for 9.3% of the district’s funding to operate schools.

According to unofficial results, 16,335 (60.76%) voted in favor of renewing the levy, while 10,549 (39.24%) voted against it.

Anoka-Hennepin School District referendum Question 2

Voters also chose to renew Anoka-Hennepin’s $4.5 million capital projects levy, which funds classroom technology, such as computers, online learning, internet access and audio enhancements.

According to unofficial results, 16,127 (59.96%) voted in favor of renewing the levy, while 10,768 (40.04%) voted against it.

Anoka-Hennepin School District referendum Question 3

Voters rejected Anoka-Hennepin’s request for a new levy to provide $11 million in annual funding for student mental health and academic support.

According to unofficial results, 14,6545 (54.53%) voted against the measure, while 12,219 (45.47%) voted in favor of it.

