After receiving guidance from Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s health and education departments, both the Anoka-Hennepin and Osseo Area school districts announced they will return to school in the fall with a hybrid model. Students will spend some time in the classroom but will also participate in distance learning.

School districts across the state are also required to provide a distance learning model for any families who choose to keep their students at home.

The Minnesota Safe Learning Plan allows schools to open in one of three formats depending on public health data, specifically COVID-19 cases by county over 14 days. Using an initial review of the most recent data and the trends in the number of cases in both Anoka and Hennepin counties, Anoka-Hennepin is planning to open schools in the hybrid model at 50% capacity for all preschool through 12th-grade students.

In a hybrid learning model, Anoka-Hennepin kindergarten through 12th-grade students will attend school in-person two days per week and through the virtual learning model three days per week. Specific days for each student and family will be known no later than Friday, Aug. 14, as the district balances transportation and classroom needs.

In a message to parents, Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre said a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4 for the school board to act on his recommendation to begin school with a hybrid model.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools said it will decide on how its students will return to learning the evening of Thursday, Aug. 20.

