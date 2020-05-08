Football field graduations are a no-go this year after state guidelines dashed the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s hopes of an in-person ceremony.
The guidelines explicitly ban graduation ceremonies held indoors as well as outside on football fields. In-person ceremonies are considered unsafe no matter how small, according to the guidelines.
“In-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where ample space between attendees could be accommodated, does not comply with social distancing practices and introduces a great deal of contact unpredictability and increases the potential for disease transmission,” the guidelines state.
The district was prepared for this outcome and had been planning virtual ceremonies because it knew this was a possibility, Superintendent David Law said.
“We’re still working through the details, but we’re going to try to keep it as true as possible to what our traditional ceremonies are,” Law said.
The district expects to include traditions like playing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” student speeches and messages from principals.
Many neighboring districts are prerecording speeches, which Law said Anoka-Hennepin will do as well. That way student speakers can watch the ceremony with their families.
The guidelines also outline what steps a school should take if it hosts a ceremony outside of the home such as a car parade or parking lot ceremony. In those cases participants should remain in their cars, the event should be brief and graduation caps should not be thrown, amongst other restrictions.
If a school is distributing materials such as caps and gowns or diplomas the state recommends contactless delivery or pickup whenever possible.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District expects to send out information to families soon. Seniors can expect further details about the ceremonies as they are developed.
