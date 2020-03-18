The Animal Humane Society will temporarily close all sites to the public through May 2.
The Coon Rapids location will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, the St. Paul site will close at 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, the Woodbury location will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and the Golden Valley site will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Adoptions will continue at each site until closure, as society workers complete the process of moving hundreds of animals to the Golden Valley location.
“We are working to place as many animals as possible in foster care, and a group of expert veterinary and animal care staff will remain on the job to care for those that must remain in our shelters,” read the statement from the society. “While our adoption centers are closed to the public, we will continue to provide essential services to support animals in need."
Those services include humane investigations, intake of surrenders and stray animals, focused on urgent and emergency cases, care and medical treatment for animals in the shelters and select public veterinary services at the Golden Valley Veterinary Center.
The upcoming Walk for Animals will be a virtual celebration on May 2, and officials are asking supporters to continue fundraising efforts. More information about the virtual celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.
Get more information at animalhumanesociety.org.
