Nurses, hospital staff members and curious gatherers were treated to a moment of awe Wednesday at one of the centers of the pandemic battle, North Memorial Health Hospital, in Robbinsdale. The Minnesota National Guard conducted two flyovers over North and several other hospitals in the state in a move Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said symbolized “solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic.”
Flyovers like these have been conducted by National Guard programs across the nation. They honor not just medical workers, but also food industry and other essential workers that have worked during the stay-at-home order.
Before the first flyover, comprised of a C-130 and two F-16s, North Memorial staff members scurried out of the building in scrubs, masks, and head caps to find a good vantage point. A handful settled on the hospital’s roof, others found open space across the street. By the time the second flyover occurred, a small crowd had gathered to record and cheer. The second flight was conducted with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.