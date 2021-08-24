(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ambiance Café (formerly Caribou Coffee) at the Crystal Shopping Center hosted a ribbon cutting event on Friday, Aug. 13. The restaurant features sandwiches, wraps, paninis and event space for activities such as children’s activities on Thursdays. Ambiance is one of several small, independent businesses making a home in Crystal.
