Allina Health announces temporary visitor guidelines for all hospitals
Starting Friday, Dec. 20, Allina Health will implement temporary visitor guidelines to protect all patients and staff due to influenza at all hospitals and at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute-Transitional Rehabilitation Program, inpatient care in Golden Valley. Allina Health implements visitor guidelines when the Minnesota Department of Health determines that influenza is widespread across the state.
The guidelines:
• Children under the age of 5 are asked not to visit patients.
• Visitors to Mom Baby/Birth Center units may be screened for wellness and children under 5 will be screened for wellness before visiting.
• Visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital.
• Compassionate exceptions may be considered based on a patient’s critical condition/prognosis. Talk to a nurse.
• If you or your child has a cough or sore throat, please wear a mask while in our building.
At all times, please cover your cough. Please wash your hands or use the alcohol-based hand rub we provide throughout our facilities.
Metro-area Allina Health hospitals include:
• Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
• Buffalo Hospital
• Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids
• Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, Fridley
• St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
• United Hospital, St. Paul
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.