Attorney General Keith Ellison has accepted a request to lead the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, his office announced May 21.
The Washington County Attorney's Office, headed by attorney Pete Orput, charged Potter with second-degree manslaughter after she, then a 26-year veteran and field training officer for the Brooklyn Center Police Department, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop April 11.
Since then, the Washington County Attorney's Office returned the case to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's Office. Freeman asked Ellison to assume and review prosecution of the case, a request he accepted.
“Prosecutors are ministers of justice,” Ellison said. “This means we must and will follow justice wherever it leads. I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency.”
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, who was a presenting attorney in the trail of Derek Chauvin, will supervise the case.
Tim Gannon, who was the Brooklyn Center Police Chief at the time of the shooting, said he believed Potter meant to discharge her Taser instead of her service pistol when she fatally shot Wright.
Gannon and Potter both resigned from their roles in the police department following the incident.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott publicly asked Ellison to take over the prosecution following the shooting.
“I am pleased with today’s decision to have Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office lead the prosecution in the Daunte Wright case,” Elliott said. “Ellison and his team successfully convicted Derek Chauvin to the fullest degree in the landmark George Floyd murder trial. I wanted to see this same level of prosecution in Daunte’s case. His family, friends and our community deserve it.”
Activists brought pressure on Orput after his office charged Potter, with demonstrators gathering outside his home calling for murder charges.
“As a civil rights attorney I have significant concerns about the low level charges that are being brought against Kimberly Potter in this case,” Nekima Levy-Armstrong said at a press conference after Orput's office announced the charges. “She acted with a reckless disregard for the life of Daunte Wright and she needs to held accountable under the law. I would argue that prosecutors could even charge her with third-degree murder or second-degree murder.”
Orput thanked Ellison's office for taking the case.
“I believe that the review and the prosecution of this case and cases like it belongs with the Attorney General, and I call on the Legislature to provide all the funding necessary so that his office can do this work,” he said.
Ellison warned that the case will not be easy to prosecute.
“I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,” he said. “History shows that this case, like all cases of officer-involved deaths by deadly force, will be difficult. We are not destined to repeat history. Once again, we in Minnesota find ourselves at a moment where a deadly-force encounter with police has galvanized our grief and focused our attention. If prosecutors ensure that prosecutions are vigorous and swift, if legislators at every level pass long-overdue reforms, if police leadership demonstrates misconduct has no place in the profession, and if community continues to keep up the cry for justice, we will break the cycle of history and establish a new standard for justice.”
Potter's trial is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.