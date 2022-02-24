One man was shot in his Brooklyn Park townhouse Feb. 24 but is expected to survive, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

At 8:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a townhome complex in the 6600 block of 83rd Court North.

Arriving officers found that five townhomes had been struck by gunfire. Officers entered the townhomes to see if anyone was hit and to render medical aid.

Officers found one adult male who was shot and “excessively bleeding,” according to a department spokesperson.

Officers used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Officers determined that the shots were fired from inside a townhome.

As officers began to surround the home, a suspect, later determined to be a 43-year-old male, drove his vehicle through a garage door, fleeing the area.

As police officers gave chase, the suspect rammed his vehicle into two squad cars.

Officers were able to disable the vehicle using a pursuit intervention technique.

After the vehicle was disabled, the driver was still unwilling to cooperate with police and barricaded himself in his vehicle.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. Eventually, the suspect surrendered to police without further incident.

The suspect remains in police custody. The firearm used in the incident was recovered, and police are not looking for additional suspects.

