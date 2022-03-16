A Duluth man was recently convicted of illegal possession of a firearm after firing gunshots in Brooklyn Center.
Edell Jackson, 41, was found guilty in federal court of one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 14, 2021, the Brooklyn Center Police Department was dispatched to a residence on a report of shots fired, according to the Attorney’s Office.
Arriving officers spoke to a woman who reported that Jackson had fired a gunshot at her and was still armed.
The victim assisted officers in finding Jackson, who was sitting in a truck in a parking lot.
When law enforcement approached his truck, he put the vehicle in reverse, attempting to evade arrest. Squad cars blocked him as he attempted to drive away.
Jackson then exited his vehicle and fled officers on foot. As he ran, he took off his jacket and threw it in a snow bank.
Officers on foot gave chase and apprehended Jackson. A search of his jacket found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Jackson has multiple prior felonies in Illinois and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department.
On Facebook, the Brooklyn Center Police Department wrote that it was “grateful for the support of other law enforcement and criminal justice partners for assistance in investigating and prosecuting this case. … Partnerships like this keep the citizens of Brooklyn Center safe.”
