Two men were charged in connection with a shooting in Brooklyn Center that occurred May 6, and one of them is now in police custody.
George Harris, 25, of Brooklyn Center, and Emmanuel Ware Jr., 20, of Minneapolis, were both charged with first-degree assault and aggravated robbery in the first-degree. Harris was charged while in police custody May 11, while an arrest warrant was issued May 12 for Ware, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
On May 6, Brooklyn Center police officers were dispatched to a restaurant on the 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North on reports that a man had stumbled into a restaurant after having been shot, according to the criminal complaint.
Arriving officers found a victim lying on the ground bleeding from his side. He told police that the assault would appear on camera, then lost consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.
Upon arrival, the victim underwent two surgeries. He is in critical but stable condition and has been unable to provide a statement to police.
Police located blood droplets leading from the victim to the women’s bathroom in a shared hallway connected to the restaurant. Police found two bullets that had been lodged into the bathroom wall, and upon reviewing surveillance footage, viewed two suspects enter the women’s bathroom with the victim.
The victim was carrying a backpack as he entered the bathroom, and one suspect appeared to be concealing a heavy object in his pants. Two suspects were viewed running out of the bathroom and entering a parked vehicle with the victim’s backpack before driving away.
Police learned that on the day of the shooting, the victim had received several calls from a phone registered to Harris’ mother, who he recently had lived with. Using Facebook images, police matched Harris to the suspect carrying the backpack.
Harris was arrested and initially told police he was not in the area of the shooting. However, when confronted with camera images, he allegedly admitted that he had been there that day and stated that Ware had used his mother’s phone to set up a meeting to purchase marijuana from the victim. He stated he was present when the other suspect shot the victim and that he helped take some of the victim’s property.
Harris remains in police custody.
Police also identified Ware by his Facebook photos. As of May 12, his whereabouts were unknown. His criminal history includes robberies and assaults, and he currently has an active probation violation warrant in court files.
