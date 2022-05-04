As approximately 25 rounds were fired in Brooklyn Park, a man was shot on May 3 and is in critical condition.

According to the Police Department, at 6 p.m. May 3, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near Regent Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a 19-year-old male who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim, who was then transported to a hospital by ambulance. According to the Police Department, he is “listed in serious condition.”

Officers determined approximately 25 rounds had been fired from several weapons during the incident.

A witness told officers that numerous people were involved in the shooting, and that they had fled in vehicles and on foot.

Officers arrested three adult males in the area. One of them was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Investigators believe that the individuals involved in the shooting are known to each other.

The Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments