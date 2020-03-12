The Minnesota State High School League has cancelled the state adapted hockey tournament due to the COVID-19 concerns according to a press release.
The MSHSL statement said that "individuals with underlying health conditions are at an increased risk of severe infection from COVID-19. In consultation with the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association who shared significant information about the unique health situations of many of the student participants and their families, the Minnesota State High School League has cancelled the Adapted floor hockey tournament."
The release was a follow-up to an afternoon statement that said that there would be limited spectators for the state girls basketball semifinals and finals and remaining section boys basketball games.
All Friday and Saturday consolation and third-place games were also cancelled for state girls basketball and adapted hockey in the previous release.
The new statement now cancels the entire adapted state hockey tournament slated for Friday and Saturday.
“We appreciate the Minnesota State High School League’s partnership working together to make a decision for this state tournament based on the best interest of our student athletes," Marcus Onsum, MAAA interim-president, said in the statement. "Our athletes had a tremendous regular season and we are thankful for that opportunity.”
Future updates are still to come on the MSHSL website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.