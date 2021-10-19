P221CO_ROgallery.JPG

A work by Cameron Booth, 1960.

 (SUBMITTED ART)

Gallery 5004’s latest exhibit, “Abstract Avalanche” is open for viewing Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 6 at 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

The exhibit is comprised of abstract art from more than 24 Minnesota artists. The gallery is free to view by the public, and all artwork is for sale.

The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Info: gallery5004.com

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments