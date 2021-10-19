Gallery 5004’s latest exhibit, “Abstract Avalanche” is open for viewing Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 6 at 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.
The exhibit is comprised of abstract art from more than 24 Minnesota artists. The gallery is free to view by the public, and all artwork is for sale.
The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: gallery5004.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.