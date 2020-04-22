In an effort to give back to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA is offering free roadside assistance to all health care workers and first responders in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area. This is a partnership between AAA Minneapolis and AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Health care workers and first responders can receive towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members.
Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive the services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Wendy Weigel, president/CEO of AAA Minneapolis. “Health care workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the health and well-being of service providers and those utilizing the services, AAA has implemented these extra safety measures, including that service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines, passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles and drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.
For more information, visit AAA.com/Hero.
