The primary election for the Brooklyn Center City Council will take place Aug. 9. The field of nine candidates will be narrowed down four in the primary, before voters ultimately pick two candidates to fill the available council seats. The candidates are Matt Branch, Jake Carter, Shantel Cook, Joylenna Garcia, Kau Guannu, Dan Jerzak, Andrew Johnson, Teneshia Kragness, and Christine Suste.
The Sun Post invited all of the candidates that filed for the race to participate in the voter’s guide questionnaire. Candidates Jake Carter and Christine Suste did not respond to the Sun Post before press time.
Dan Jerzak
Address: 5427 Emerson Ave. N.
Education: Double Associate of the Arts
Occupation: Certified crime prevention specialist
Community involvement: Brooklyn Center Charter Commission, Block Captain, Completed seven neighborhood home rehab projects, local food shelf volunteer, Youth mentor through Brooklynk
Contact information: Dan@DanJerzak.com
Why are you running for office?
I’m the only candidate who has worked for the City of Brooklyn Center, since 2007, I’ve held various positions for the city. I am now a Certified Crime Prevention Specialist working in the Police Department. I understand the functions of all our departments and how they fit together. I know what works and doesn’t work.
I have a unique understanding how each department functions, their strengths, and weaknesses and how they currently deliver services to you. This makes me especially effective in formulating policy that is cost effective and best serves you.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
Defunding hasn’t made you safer and Brooklyn Center is too small to unleash unproven, experimental ideologies. We must fully fund and staff the Police Department. Losing over 58% of its officers in the last year has contributed to an increase in crime. A proven, proactive crime reduction strategy – the Street Crimes Unit – was eliminated, negatively affecting business districts. This leaves no time for officers to relationship build as they must go call to call.
I support data-driven alternative responses to crime that are effective, based on research, with verifiable outcomes. Systems must be in place to use 911 for alternative responses. Currently these systems don’t exist. We must leverage our partnerships with Hennepin County in building out these systems. We can’t afford to build out our own system – duplicating a new bureaucracy.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
Transportation is critical for our residents, businesses, and community. I will be sure we have a voice in these decisions in maintaining and bringing critical transportation components to Brooklyn Center by leveraging our partnerships with Metro Transit, Met Council, and Three Rivers Park District. We have critical decisions to make regarding the current environmental review that is occurring with the 252/I-94 project. We must have a voice at the table.
Kau Guannu
Address: P.O. Box 29873
Education: Juris Doctor (J.D.), University of St. Thomas School of Law
Occupation: Labor & employment attorney
Community involvement: Commissioner, Brooklyn Center Planning Commission
Contact information: (763) 200-6185
Why are you running for office?
I am a proud Brooklyn Center resident of 21 years. I am proud to have been educated in its public schools. I am proud of how we embrace our multicultural identity. And I am proud of the strength and resilience we exhibited in the face of adversity the past few years have thrown at us. Notwithstanding all that is great about our city, I am running for city council because I see opportunities to do better for and by our community. Doing better starts with addressing community goals and problems from a leadership framework that understands that its role is to facilitate and enforce public policy, as well as provide services based on what the people of the community want. If elected, I will be a servant-leader that uplifts every voice in decision-making.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
Improving police and community relations is multi-faceted. There is no one approach to rebuilding the bridge of trust between law enforcement and the community. This being said, I believe partnership and collaboration should be necessary components in every approach we employ. On top of our existing public safety reform work, I urge us as a community to come forward with additional transformative ideas. I am committed to executing my role with a collaborative mindset. Therefore, I will be open to hearing ideas from all, on how to improve police and community relations, as well as prepared to maintain, replicate, and/or pilot those very ideas. Brooklyn Center: we are not unalike in our desire for effective and sustainable public safety reform. Let’s work together to bring about the change we want to see in our community.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
I support transportation policies, projects, initiatives, etc. that ensure transportation in Brooklyn Center is safe, accessible, convenient, and affordable.
Matt Branch
Address: 5500 James Ave. N.
Education: 2 years North Hennepin Community College
Occupation: MPS community school coordinator & Executive Director of Root Youth and Family Services
Community involvement: Community Crisis Response Team, former Member of Implementation Committee, Evolving Brooklyn Center Planning Team, Juneteenth Planning Committee, Team Lead of Root Youth Outreach Team
Contact information: Matt.branch@branchforbccitycouncil22.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I want to see our community, our city and our people thrive as a united collective. “United we stand, divided we fall”. I want to play an active role in uniting Brooklyn Center.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I do support the existing work and also believe other approaches are currently being taken and will continue to need to be undertaken in order to create a safe and welcoming Brooklyn Center, for all. There is not one answer or solution to our current state of affairs, it will take the collective input, wisdom, experience and commitment of all stakeholders.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
My priorities are to continue to support the 252 Safety Task Force, as they have been at the forefront and understand the need. I also want to support the transit station with relevant resources and interventions as it is an invaluable asset to the community for daily transportation needs.
Shantel Cook
Address: 6848 Lee Ave N #29946
Education: A.S. in early childhood education and A.S. in social work
Occupation: Tax manager and business owner
Community involvement: Election judge, Boardmember of Saving Our Communities Foundation, program director/youth mentor of Future Leaders Matter, liaison to inmates and homeless individuals receiving Economic Impact Stimulus Payments
Contact information: (612) 990-8103
Why are you running for office?
As a resident of Brooklyn Center for more than 19 years, I am invested in my city and have a heart for the people who live here. I am both family-oriented and community-focused, and I strongly believe it takes the efforts of all of us to create and maintain a strong community. I will support these efforts by building and strengthening the connections and collaboration between residents, the city, and community-based organizations as we find new and creative ways to address the issues we face. I am excited about the possibilities I see to incorporate a sustainable economic development plan that would support wealth-building opportunities for our neighbors, nurture a new generation of leaders, and maintain community connectedness.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I support the City’s existing resolution, it was imperative to review the previous plan in place to prevent continued use of unnecessary force, violence and death. Although, there are several reforms that legislators are proposing. I think it’s necessary to strategically assess the duties of crisis workers and have the plan outlined for the community.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
To review our current plan in place. Implement a plan inclusive to all that will promote accessibility to walkers, bikers, wheelchair users and individuals with disabilities. Street lighting will increase visibility, promote road safety for drivers, public transportation and pedestrians.
Teneshia Kragness
Address: 5906 Vincent Ave. N.
Education: Northeastern State University-High Honors Bachelors Degree in Business Administration: Accounting
Occupation: Accountant - 21 years experience
Community involvement: Brooklyn Center Financial Commission (2010-present, Chair for last four years), former Board Chair at Odyssey Charter School, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, competitive soccer player
Contact information: Kragnessforcitycouncil@yahoo.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I love our city and it is time for me to do more for our community. Someone must speak up, because what is currently in place right now, is not working. For the past 12 years, I have assisted the City Council in budgetary matters and developing fiscal policies, and I want to use this experience to help create solutions that will repair our city.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I believe in and I support common sense. If the crime rate is increasing, the number of police officers and resources needed must also increase. It is hard to reduce the crime rate when the police department is understaffed, and there is a need for additional resources and additional training. We must make it a priority to bridge the gap between the police and the community. We are a team with the same goal. To keep our community safe.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
I am interested in working together as a team with the city council and other city leaders, to create the safest and most convenient forms of transportation for our city. Our city deserves what is most beneficial to our community. It is time to raise the expectations of our city by changing the narrative and working together.
Joylenna Garcia
Address: 6848 Lee Ave N #29772
Education: Broad range of professional and personal experience as well as some college
Occupation: Database development and program analyst
Community involvement: I’m not a politician. I have a deep genuine care for the people and community of Brooklyn Center.
Contact information: 612-504-9777
Why are you running for office?
I am COMMITTED to the people. I am reliable, consistent, persistent, and dedicated. I have and will continue to support you in the things that you value. I welcome people of all backgrounds and experiences to be rooted in Brooklyn Center.
For too long, we’ve seen business as usual on the City Council where things are simply passed with limited information. I understand that policies are not static, that they have real world impact on people’s lives.
I approach conflict with good judgment and sense. By embracing my ability to listen to all angles and perspectives I’m able to narrow down what’s most important and EQUITABLE for everyone.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
Every resident in Brooklyn Center deserves to feel safe. The last couple of years we have seen our share of civil unrest.
Division and resistance are the biggest barriers we see in transformative work. I support a UNIFIED approach where our PD is supported with complementary professionals in the areas of behavioral and mental health, community engagement, social services and crime prevention. This reduces the expectation for them to be experts in everything and promotes positive outcomes. It’s time to stretch ourselves to engage in dialogue and move together toward a safer place to live, work, shop and play.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
Transportation is integral for everyone to be able to meet their basic needs.
Currently, Brooklyn Center has one of the highest crime transit centers in the Transit system. And we have MNDot seeking to expand Highway 252 in ways that would directly impact the health and safety of our community.
We need STRATEGIC solutions, not cosmetic. I appreciate and support the work of the 252 Safety Taskforce And I would like to have dialogue with Metro Transit and the community on ways we can move forward with practical changes to the current public transportation model.
Andrew Johnson
Address: 7224 Morgan Ave. N.
Education: Some college
Occupation: Health information technology coordinator
Community involvement: 9 year Brooklyn Center resident, informed voter, community volunteer
Contact information: andrewcurtisjohnson.com
Why are you running for office?
I’m not a career politician or an elitist but rather a citizen who is deeply concerned about how our choices in the here and now will impact generations to come. I was the first person to file for municipal public office in Brooklyn Center for 2022, the first to have public platforms for constituents to engage with me, and I want to be the first to get to work for you. I want to put you at the center in Brooklyn Center and make your voice heard again. I want to work for the interests of all residents, not just the loudest individuals or special interest groups. I have a broad range of professional skills and experience that will help me serve you well. I am a good listener, hard-working, an innovator, and have a strong moral compass.
Do you support Brooklyn Center’s existing police reform work, or do you believe another approach is necessary to improve police and community relations?
I think police reform is necessary and Brooklyn Center’s efforts in this area have brought many stakeholders to the discussion who were previously unrepresented or under-represented in a way that previous efforts have not. That is commendable. I was pleased to hear that there are plans to involve our new police chief, Kellace McDaniel, in the Community Safety & Violence Prevention Implementation Committee. I think he will bring a fresh and much-needed perspective as both a resident of Brooklyn Center and a Law Enforcement Officer with real-world experience. If the scope of work remains focused on reform as opposed to abolishing the police, I will do whatever I can to ensure that their efforts are successful.
What are your transportation priorities for the city of Brooklyn Center?
With 5 of the most dangerous intersections in Minnesota and an average of 378 crashes per year, taking interim measures to improve the safety of Highway 252 is my top priority. My second priority would be ensuring the safety of the Brooklyn Center Transit Center.
